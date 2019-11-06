Bella Hadid’s Chocolate Mani Is the Delicious Fall Inspo I Crave

There’s something that happens every year that makes a somewhat obvious nail polish color feel so fresh. Maybe it’s the change of season or the new way of wearing it. Or maybe brands are just doing the color better than ever. That’s how I felt seeing Bella Hadid’s brown nail polish she rocked on Halloween. Hadid dressed up as a sexy Fred Flintstone and visited Los Angeles-based nail artist Kim Truong to get a dark mani for the occasion. But don’t think it’s just a Halloween look. Nope, brown nails are trending like crazy.

Brands like Olive & June, Dior, Zoya and Butter London all rolled out different shades of chocolate—some more milk than dark. Truong mixed two hues for Hadid’s almond-shaped talons: Kiara Sky Nails Haute Chocolate layered over Back to Black. It’s a shade that’ll look great on all skin tones, especially considering you can add more or less of each shade to go lighter or darker as your heart desires.

But if you don’t have Truong on speed dial, don’t worry. Shop some of our favorite brown polishes, below.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Doe My Dear

$18 at Smith & Cult

Sephora Collection Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in L121 Road to Love

$5 at Sephora

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Linger Over Coffee

$13 at Ulta

Olive & June Nail Polish in CN

$8 at Olive & June

Mented Cosmetics Nude Nail Collection in Brown & Bougie

$8 at Mented Cosmetics

Zoya Nail Polish in Louise

$10 at Zoya

Kiko Smart Nail Lacquer in 41 Dark Chocolate

$2 at Kiko

Essie Nail Polish in Seeing Stars

$7.49 at Target

Dior Vernis Limited-Edition Couture Colour in 826 Wild Earth

$28 at Dior

Butter London Nail Lacquer in All Hail the Queen

$15 at Amazon

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.