Bella Hadid Swears By This $24 Gel That Shoppers Swear Makes Their Brows Look Micro-Bladed

We know all about Hailey Bieber’s favorite brow gel, but what does her bestie, Bella Hadid, use? The supermodel’s brows are just as perfectly arched and beautiful, so we of course want to know what she applies. It’s almost as if we have twin telepathy with Bella because she posted a quick little GRWM on TikTok and revealed which eyebrow gel she reaches for.

Bella Hadid swipes on Refy’s Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel with Lamination (which Suni Lee also adores) whenever she wants to volumize and fluff up her brows. The wax-gel crossover is special in that along with keeping your brow hairs in place, it also moisturizes them thanks to tocopheryl acetate, a specific type of vitamin E.

@babybella777 Is this how u do it?Ask& you shall receive!♥️Usually I take a red eye&go str8 to work. 2Day I landed@ 630 am & had 2 hrs B4 my call time🙏🏽#blssed ♬ Coming Back – James Blake

You don’t have to worry about your brows looking like fuzzy caterpillars after applying this gel because it’s not tinted at all. This makes it the perfect brow gel for achieving an effortless, no-makeup makeup look that all of the “It girls” are wearing right now.

“OMG 100000/10 this product changed my brow game forever and I couldn’t be happier about it!!” raved one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “I get constant compliments all day about it and if I have my brows micro-bladed!!”

We don’t need to think twice about adding Refy’s $24 Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel to our shopping cart right now, and neither should you.

One special and super handy feature this product has is a double-ended brush applicator. One end lets you comb and shape your brows, while the other helps you achieve fuller brows. Regardless of which end you use, the wax-gel applies so easily and holds your brows in place throughout the entire day, according to many Sephora shoppers.

“When I tell you this is a life-changer!” wrote another shopper. “This gave my brows the shape that I wanted and that they needed without additional pigment, without being messy and without falling down in hours.”

The formula also contains carnauba wax, which softens and sets your brow hairs to perfection. This gel is water-resistant and flake-free, so unless you’re removing your makeup, your arches should look flawless around the clock.

“I found this product on YouTube one night and now I’m in love! For me, it’s the perfect product, as I have thick brows and tend to do natural makeup, especially as summer is coming!” wrote one reviewer. “It lasts ALL DAY and does not budge at all. Where has this product been all my life!”

The search is over thanks to Bella Hadid, so all that’s left to do is stock up on Refy’s brow gel and watch your brow game get better and better.

If you’re more of a pomade gal, Refy has that, too. Coming in three shades, the Brow Pomade fills in your arches like a pro. It’ll help you achieve bushy brows in no time.

Create the most natural-looking and precise brow hair strokes with Refy’s Brow Pencil.