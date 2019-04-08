Bella Hadid Just Got Blunt Bangs and We’re Obsessed

Designer Marc Jacobs married longtime love Char Defrancesco on Saturday in New York City and it was unsurprisingly a star-studded affair. I’m talking Naomi Campbell in a glittery cape, Anna Wintour in florals for spring (groundbreaking) and Kaia Gerber in an oversized suit. But one guest has everyone talking about her look and in the best way possible. All eyes were on Bella Hadid’s blunt bangs as she entered with sister Gigi Hadid arm in arm, both looking seriously stunning. But are you surprised?

The younger Hadid (I’m talking Bella here) is no stranger to hair transformations. In 2017 she rocked blunt bangs with a bob to the CFDA Awards, last year she tried whispy curtain bangs and she just recently went back to her blonde roots after being dark brown forever. It’s hard to keep up! But the model seems to pull off whatever hairstyle she tries, like this newest one, for example. Although we love her hair short hair, Hadid is really rocking an ultra-long ponytail with the new bangs. We’re obsessed with the way her fringe frames her face, with longer pieces on the sides. It keeps the bangs from looking too severe and makes them wearable on really any face shape.

As cool as they are, don’t expect Hadid to keep up the bangs. Almost all of her quick hair changes are due to clip-on bangs and faux-hair pieces (thanks, I bought it). There’s absolutely no shame in throwing on a wig and heading out for a night, especially when it gives your natural hair a break from hot tools, rough styling and all the products. Literally all the celebs who you see switching up their hair do it. If you’re new to wigs and faux hair in general, read this newbie wig guide on finding your match, prepping your hair and styling tips.