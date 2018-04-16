Watch Bella Hadid’s Awe-Inspiring Beauty Evolution Since 2014

Whether she’s on Dior ads at Sephora or splashed across your Instagram explore page, Bella Hadid is likely a name—and face—that you recognize. And though she’s one of the hottest, most sought-after supermodels of modern day, a few years ago, she was an unknown wide-eyed teenager who, along with her older sister, Gigi, awkwardly accompanied her parents to A-list events.

Ahead, we’re looking at Bella’s awe-inspiring beauty evolution since 2014. She might have supermodel-like cheekbones and a smize that could kill today, but back in the day, she was simply a baby-faced high school student who was still waiting for her big break in the modeling industry. See how Bella grew up.