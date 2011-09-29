Being Dumped Actually Costs You Lots of Money AND Tears

Break ups are the worst. There are fights and tears and that annoying task of starting fresh. If you’re the one being dumped, things tend to seem even more depressing. So, in order to cheer ourselves up and forget the guy who dumped us (or possibly make him wish he never did…) we tend to go out and reinvent ourselves. Whether that be a new haircut, color or an entirely new wardrobe, shopping happens. Lots of it.

According to the Daily Mail, a study was done by Superdrug in the UK recently showing that women found themselves spending 500 pounds after a break up on things such as new makeup, new clothes, haircuts, self tanning and manis and pedis. Simon Comins of Superdrugs said, “Being dumped, whether it was on the cards or not will make even the toughest woman feel awful. This research shows that women start to question what went wrong with the relationship, and feel self-conscious about their looks.”

I’ll be the first to admit I’ve “revamped” my look after a break up, dying my hair brown (which did not work out). But, there is something invigorating when you know that you’re starting fresh to start with a new look. Jennifer Lopez was hounded by tabloids after her divorce from Marc Anthony with everyone saying that she was wearing a “sexier” wardrobe because Anthony didn’t allow her to do it when they were together.

No matter what the reason is for your relationship ending, do you tend to shop more after and revamp your look? Let us know in the poll below!