Behind The Scenes: Concealer is a secret weapon!

Ever want to know what goes on behind the scenes of one of my TV shows or video shoots? It’s always early call times and lot’s of multi-tasking but really fun. I have to be the host, the makeup artist, the script supervisor, the expert and the client, so it’s a lot of work. The other day I shot a series of beauty videos with the focus on fast easy tips. I had to arrive makeup-ready but the fabulous hairdresser Noah Hatton whipped my do into shape.

I then began applying the makeup on the models, but leaving out the main tip I was to discuss in each video. The gorgeous Kindra Hansen allowed me to enhance her naturally gorgeous skin with a little liquid foundation and highlighter. I used Sally Hansen Natural Beauty inspired by Carmindy Your Skin Makeup, Nars Cream Blush in Gold Member on top of her cheekbones and Mac Blot Powder in Dark. The look we gave her on camera was the smoky eye, so the lips stayed nude.

My good friend and stylist Chrissy Lloyd adjusted my dress on set while Noah made his finishing touches on the hair. Kindra took a before photo and then we began shooting.

Of course I always do my own makeup and I have to make sure to remember to do my own touchups too. Sometimes I am so focused on the model I forget that I get pretty shiny under those hot lights.

I love teaching women how to apply easy secrets and tricks to make their life easier. One of my favorites is to keep a little concealer brush that has been dipped into foundation handy at all times when doing your makeup. This is like a magic eraser to eliminate any mistakes without undoing any of your handy work. Perfect when creating a smoky eye that may get a little messy. My favorite concealer brush is by Amazing Cosmetics.

Last take of the day I have shown tips on everything from how to go from day to night in mere seconds to creating a perfect long wearing red lip. These can be long days but I have such a blast doing it that it’s really like playing and not work!