Go Behind the Scenes with Olivia Wilde and Revlon

There are few actresses we’d like to spend a Saturday with besides Olivia Wilde, considering it’d be difficult to find someone who would be a better partner for vintage dress shopping and taking in a basketball game. When we caught wind of her behind the scenes footage with Revlon for the all new Luxurious ColorSilk Buttercream hair color product commercial, we got giddy at the thought of basically hanging with Olivia backstage and talking amazing beauty products.

Between beginning to experiment with punk rock hair colors (think pink, green and orange) at the age of 12 years young and talking about her chef dreams should acting ever be put on the back burner, Olivia’s interview just backs up our belief that we could be best friends. Take a look at Revlon’s behind the scenes footage of brand ambassador Olivia Wilde below and find out Olivia’s take on her at-home hair color, when she feels most beautiful and whether she thinks blondes or brunettes have more fun!