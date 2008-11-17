Behind-the-scenes at the Today Show

Getting up at the ungodly hour of 4:45a.m. to appear on The Today Show was worth every yawn. I was there to talk about my new book Get Positively Beautiful and do makeovers on four women–Ivonne, Paula, Sarah and Bernice–who are featured in the chapter Everyone Loves A Makeover. I had had my dynamic duo of assistants, Ashleigh and Emily, there to help me get the ladies ready.







It has been about 10 months since we photographed the women for my book, so we went through old notes to see which shades I had originally used on them. To my surprise, each girl pretty much remembered exactly what their colors were. Since I used mainly my line of cosmetics, Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired by Carmindy, they all had become diehard fans and literally whipped them from their purses to show me.





The segment was so fun! Amy Robach and I discussed how I achieved their looks. One by one, I shared each woman’s unique beauty obstacle and how we redirected the focus to play up her best asset. The girls looked amazing!



The lovely Ann Curry and Al Roker joined me at the end to finish off the spot with a bang! Click here to watch the segment.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.