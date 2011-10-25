Behind the Scenes: Zombie Boy’s “Go Beyond the Cover” Video

It only took a few boxes and a lot of layers of Dermablend Professionals Leg & Body Cover to turnRico Genest (a.k.a Zombie Boy) into a normal and very attractive (if I may add) looking man.

It was the YouTube video that literally left my mouth agape and rushing to find everyone I know to show and now we get a behind-the-scenes look at the taping of Dermablend’s Go Beyond the Cover.

It seems as if the full-body coverage took a full team with various instruments, including brushes, sponges, and a blow dryer to ensure no pesky foundation marks.

Genest commented in the video: “It looks the same to me, I guess I am just used to being in my own skin.”

Take our word for it sexy zombie man, you do not look the same.

“If I have any pranks to pull, now is the time,” he said. And after checking himself in the mirror a little longer…”I think I am ready to go get a job.”