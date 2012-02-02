Behind The Scenes: Felicity Jones for Dolce & Gabbana

We got a behind-the-scenes look at the Felicity Jones for Dolce & Gabbana makeup shoot and all we have to say is, Pat McGrath you are a genius.

In the video, Jones admits that she has never tried a full red lip before McGrath got to her, and we have to say the color suits her.

Jones can be spotted with pretty red, coral and mauve pouts as well as intensely lined eyes in bright colors from the new Khol Collection.

The English actressjoinsScarlett Johansson as the face for the label’s beauty collection, and fronts the ads for the new eyeliner collection which is in Saks stores now.