Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo on Her Engagement to Adam Levine: “I’m Freaking Out!”

Besides being one of the most gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angels to ever hit the runway, Behati Prinsloo is also responsible for breaking the hearts of girls everywhere. Her recent engagement to Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine sent the media into a frenzy, and the sound of teenaged (and 20-something, and 30-something) hearts shattering was everywhere. But, after chatting up the South African supermodel at the launch of the newest Victoria’s Secret fragrance, Victoria, it’s easy to see why Mr. Levine wants Behati to be his Mrs.

Donning an undone side braid, a matte red lipstick and clear nail polish (to leave the attention on the dazzler of an engagement ring accessorizing her left hand), Behati was completely down to Earth in New York City. After gushing over her newest piece of jewelery, we talked with the Angel about the newest fragrance launch, her summer beauty tips and her shriek-worthy engagement. Read on!

Beauty High: So can you tell us about the fragrance and why you love it so much?

Behati Prinsloo: It’s our biggest fragrance launch, so it’s exciting to be the face of it. They really incorporated my style, like feminine, but rock and roll, a little downtown, more just young and not so bombshell and sophisticated. So that’s what I love about it and I do love the smell it’s just subtle, it’s fresh, it’s summer. So I’m glad that I’m here doing this and I like it. I actually will wear this for a long time.

What are some of your best summer beauty tips?

Sunblock always, that shouldn’t even be a beauty tip that should always be happening. Rose water spray is my favorite, it just brings back some moisture and you know especially when it’s so hot outside that I feel like my skin’s dying. I love coconut butter, I love Skin Food from Weleda. I love surf spray for my hair, argan oil, and that’s it. I’m very easy, there’s nothing I could tell you that would shock you. It’s pretty low maintenance.

Congratulations on your engagement, everyone’s so excited for you! Are you freaking out?

I’m freaking out! I’m still like “Ahhhh!” Thank you very much. [Ed Note: Behati literally shrieked at the mention of her future husband.]

What is the best beauty advice you’ve ever gotten on set?

If you want to go out and not wear a lot of makeup, just put tons of mascara on and curl your lashes. I love that look on anyone. I’d always see that and be like “Yes! That was a good tip!” and keeping your skin really natural and not putting too much base, not putting too much on. Being in this job we always get so much makeup put on, and I think that less is more when you’re just out and about.

