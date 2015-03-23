Beauty Buzz: Behati Named Face of Juicy Fragrance, Kat Von D Fan’s Outraged Over Lipstick Name, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Behati Prinsloo isn’t just making us all want bangs – she’s also the latest face of Juicy Couture’s fragrance. [Press Release]

2. Kat Von D has come under fire lately for one of her lipstick names, Underage Red, proving once again that being bold in the beauty world can sometimes be a hard path to tread. [Kat Von D’s Facebook]

3. Kylie Jenner reveals that she didn’t realize her beauty look would have such a following, and now she has begun to understand what each change of hair color really does. [People StyleWatch]

4. Find out what steps you should be taking BEFORE you stop in to get your hair colored. [Byrdie]

5. Christina Hendricks of ‘Mad Men’ spills about her new strawberry blonde shade, and what her beauty must-haves are. [Daily Makeover]