The 5 Easiest, Prettiest Hair Tutorials You’ll Ever Try

You know those girls who just seem to have their shit together at all times? Like, the women who walk off red-eye flights with perfectly mussed-up beachy waves, looking like they just took a seven-hour nap on the beaches of Tulum, or the girls at the gym with impossibly pretty topknots and braids that you’re pretty positive they threw together in 30 seconds? Yeah, well we have one question for them: how? No, seriously, how?! How in the hell do you have such a mastery over basic hairstyles, when we’re stuck here trying to keep our ponytail from sliding out by noon?
Welp, as it turns out, they’re all a bunch of secret wizards, and we’re actually living in a Harry Potter wonderland. OK, not really, but #dreams, right? Still, even if you’re missing the extra hair chromosome that allows you to intrinsically know how to operate a curling iron or round brush, it doesn’t mean you, too, can’t look like a beach-sleeping hair pro.
And to prove it, we got actual hair wizard Jasmine Santiago to show us how to create five super-pretty, yet surprisingly easy, hairstyles, with very little skill needed. We’re talkin’ beachy waves, Victoria’s Secret-level bedhead hair, fishtail braids, and messy buns, all broken down in simple, beginner-style gifs. So to get started, click through the tutorials below, and be prepared to have strangers in the airport staring enviously at you.
Photographer: Tory Rust
Model: Olga with MSA Models
Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci
Hair: Jasmine Santiago
STEP 1: Curl it back
Pretty self-explanatory step, but hey. Starting with the face-framing layers near your hairline, wind a two-inch section of hair around a one-inch curling iron (without clamping down), like the Hot Tools Multi-Heat Control, or a curling wand, like the Remington Ceramic Pearl, twisting the hair in the direction away from your face. Hold for five seconds, then slip the iron out of the curl, before quickly wrapping the curl around your fingers to softly define it.
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 2: Curl it forward
The key to natural-looking curls is making sure you alternate the direction in which you twist each section. So after curling the front piece away from your face, pick up the two-inch section next to it and twist it around the wand towards your face. Hold for five seconds, then release and re-wrap around your fingers. Continue alternating directions around your head until all pieces are curled.
Photo:
Tory Rust
HOW TO: Do a messy topknot
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 1: Bring it up
In one swoop, scoop all of your hair straight up with both hands—no combs, no smoothing out any bumps, no perfectionism—and twist the hair into a bun. Here's where the trick comes in, though: Rather than just coiling your hair around itself to form a bun, wrap the hair around a few of your fingers (watch Santiago's left hand in the gif), leaving the ends free, then slip your fingers out and press the bun against your head.
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 2: Secure it
Hold the bun with one hand, then stretch a hair tie over the entire bun with your other hand hand, twisting and wrapping the tie until it feels secure. If your bun feels a bit too floppy, slip a few bobby pins into the edges of the bun to lock it in place.
Photo:
Tory Rust
HOW TO: Fishtail braid
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 2: Keep on braiding
Continue the pulling and crossing (it's OK if it gets a bit messy—you're going to muss it up soon anyway) until you reach the final few inches of hair, then tie off the braid with a clear elastic.
Photo:
Tory Rust
HOW TO: Get big, messy, voluminous hair
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 1: Roll it out
Surprise! Hot rollers weren't just for your mom in the '80s—they're also truly one the of best ways to get bouncy, Victoria's Secret-level volume that seriously lasts. To start, brush through your hair (if you have curls, blow them out or lightly straighten them, first), then section off a three-inch chunk of hair at your roots. Lift the hair up and pull it forward at an angle, then place a heated roller underneath the ends and roll it down, securing the roller against your scalp with the included clip. Repeat with the front sections of hair on either side of your part, then continue with the rest of your hair.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe, $119; at T3
2. Conair Jumbo Roller Instant Roller Heat Setter, $34; at Ulta
3. Remington H9096 Silk Ceramic Heated Clip Setter, $34; at Walmart
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 3: Unravel
Now for the fun part: The big reveal. Starting with the last roller you rolled, remove the clip and gently unravel the hair. Continue unclipping and unrolling, letting your curls hang loose and untouched.
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 1: Get some grit
After towel-drying your wet hair—or, better yet, just squeezing it with a t-shirt to reduce frizz—spritz a sea-salt or wave spray all over, from root to tip, then rake your fingers through your hair to distribute the product.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $27; at Bumble and Bumble
2. Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray, $5; at Target
3. Ouai Wave Spray, $26; at Ouai
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 3: Curl it back
Starting with the face-framing layers near your hairline, wrap a three-inch section of hair around a one-and-a-half-inch curling wand, like the Remington Ceramic Pearl, twisting the hair in the direction away from your face. Hold for five seconds, then unravel, tugging on the hair to loosen the curl before it cools.
Photo:
Tory Rust