A Beginner’s Guide to Makeup in 5 Simple Tutorials

By the time you hit a certain age (say, when you can legally buy a shot of vodka or rent a car—ideally not at the same time), there are a few things you’re magically expected to know, and for some reason, makeup is one of them. We’re not sure if the entire world had a secret makeup 101 seminar in between junior high and high school that we weren’t invited to, but somewhere along the way, your best friend, your co-worker, and your bank teller managed to perfect the art of the cat-eye, airbrushed concealer, Cara Delevingne-level brows, and just looking really, really good.
It’s not that you need to wear makeup. If you feel comfortable with the routine you have right now—whether that’s just a layer of sunscreen, or a coat of mascara and lip balm—then hell yes; more power to you. But if you want to finally learn how to use all of those products sitting in the bottom of your makeup bag, or just get a refresher on the tricks you’ve already tried, then hey, welcome.
Because we rounded up the most-asked beauty questions of 2016, including how to fill in brows, subtly contour and highlight your face, cover up pimples, apply concealer, and use liquid eyeliner, and broke them down into easy-to-follow, ridiculously simple, gif-filled tutorials. Call it the makeup manual you never received, or your beauty fairy godmother. It’s simple and clear and we promise you can master these techniques. Or, at least, you’ll have a pretty intermediate grasp—which is still enough to rival your bank teller.
Photographer: Tory Rust
Model: Rachel Besser
Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci
Hair: Akihisa Yamaguchi
A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.
HOW TO: Fill in your eyebrows
Photo:
Tory Rust
Step 1: Draw a fine line
Using a pencil one shade lighter than your natural eyebrow color, draw a skinny line across the bottom of your brow, starting at the inner corner and extending the line all the way through the tail of your eyebrows.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer, $8.99; at Ulta
2. Benefit Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $24; at Benefit Cosmetics
3. NYX Micro Brow Pencil, $10; at NYX Cosmetics
Photo:
Tory Rust
Step 3: Blend, blend, blend
The difference between beginner- and expert-level brows is in the blending. Using a clean spoolie, brush your brows up and over, moving from the inner corner to the tail of your brows. Repeat until all lines and marks (especially that initial line you drew) blend in seamlessly with your brow hairs.
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 2: Define the crease
It sounds counterintuitive, but subtle, natural-looking eyeshadow actually requires layering on a bunch of shadows to give the illusion of depth. Otherwise, your eyes can look flat and dull. So swirl your tapered blending brush over a warm, soft-brown shadow (only a few shades darker than your natural skin tone) and blend it into the outer V of your eye, sweeping it from your lash line to the middle of your crease.
Photo:
Tory Rust
HOW TO: Apply liquid eyeliner
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 2: Line the eyes
Starting at the inner corner of your eye, gently trace your lash lines with short, even strokes. If you have smaller eyelids (meaning they're barely visible when your eyes are open), keep the line skinny—too thick of a line will give your eyes a tinier appearance. If you're worried about layering it on too thick, try using just the tippy tip of the pen to dot the liner between your lashes, then connect the dots.
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 3: Connect the lines
Pretty self-explanatory, but finish the final swoop of the wing by drawing a connecting line from the wing to your lash line.
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 1: Draw your guidelines
A super-common concealing mistake is only applying your concealer to the half-moon arc beneath your eye (a.k.a. directly over your dark circles), which ends up calling attention to your shadows, rather than lightening up your entire face. Instead, using a small concealer brush, like the E.l.f. #1821 or the Ulta Concealer Brush, or the applicator wand of your concealer, draw two sides of an inverted triangle beneath your eye with a hydrating, creamy concealer. Don't connect the lines or fill in the middle, or you'll leave the area looking heavy and cakey.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30; at Nars
2. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer, $6.99; at Ulta
3. Laura Mercier Secret Concealer, $27; at Laura Mercier
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 3: Set it
To keep your concealer from sliding off or settling into fine lines by noon, lightly set the concealer with a dusting of translucent powder. Just dip a clean, fluffy eyeshadow brush, like the Sigma E40 or the Anastasia #23, into loose powder, tap off the excess, and softly sweep and swirl the brush over your under-eye triangle until completely blended.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. NYX Studio Finishing Powder, $10; at NYX
2. Kat Von D Lock-It Brightening Powder, $25; at Sephora
3. No7 Perfect Light Loose Powder, $13; at Ulta
Photo:
Tory Rust
HOW TO: Cover up a pimple
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 1: Dab on a base
After applying your foundation (or tinted moisturizer or BB cream), swirl a stiff concealer brush, like the Sigma P86 or the Hourglass Concealer Brush, in a full-coverage concealer and lightly press the side of the brush into your zit until the blemish is totally covered.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. Dermablend Quick-Fix Concealer, $26; at Dermablend
2. CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Soft Touch Concealer, $11.99; at Ulta
3. BareMinerals Correcting Concealer, $21; at BareMinerals
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 3: Set it
Zits are inherently oiler than the rest of your skin, so you'll need to "set" your concealer to keep it from sliding off by lunch. Using a clean, fluffy blending brush, like the Bh Cosmetics 12 or the Ulta Pro Blending Brush, pick up a layer of translucent setting powder, tap off the excess, then press and dab the brush against the blemish, until fully covered.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. NYX Studio Finishing Powder, $10; at NYX
2. Kat Von D Lock-It Brightening Powder, $25; at Sephora
3. No7 Perfect Light Loose Powder, $13; at Ulta
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 4: Blend it in
Here's the key step most people skip: blending. Sure, you've blended the concealer and the setting powder, but to make sure you're not left with an obvious-looking patch of makeup, take small, fluffy blush, like the E.l.f. Tapered Brush, and lightly tap it against the blemish, moving in a small circle to make sure the powder and concealer are totally blended with your surrounding skin.
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 1: Chisel it out
Swirl a fluffy contour brush, like the Sephora 45.5 or the Ulta Angled Brush, over a matte bronzer, tap off any of the excess, and gently sweep the brush over your temples and beneath your cheekbones (and by beneath, we mean directly on the edge of your cheekbones, so much so that your brush should be skimming your cheekbones as you swipe it). Make sure to seamlessly blend the bronzer into your skin by lightly swirling the brush in concentric circles back and forth over that C-shape you just created.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. No7 Match Made Bronzer, $12.99; at Ulta
2. Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer, $29; at Benefit Cosmetics
3. Palladio Matte Bronzer, $10; at Palladio
Photo:
Tory Rust