Would You Ever Try a Beer Facial?

We’re all about weird beauty secrets here at Daily Makeover. Whether it’s cupping therapy or a corset diet, we’re willing to try pretty much anything. The latest out-there treatment on our to-do list? Beer facials.

While we’ve heard of using beer to make our hair shinier, beer as a skin care ingredient is pretty new.¬†Carolyn Doe, spa director at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, says beer is idea, because¬†yeast in beer works to balance the pH of the skin and targets the bacteria that cause breakouts.

While we don’t recommended using beer as a toner before work each morning (you might earn a reputation around the office), this particular facial recipe is easy to make at home over the weekend:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp egg whites (If you suffer from dry skin, use 2 tbsp egg yolks, instead, and a vitamin E capsule)

2 tablespoons of your favorite beer

Method:

Wisk together and apply to the skin with a cotton ball

Allow to dry for about 20 minutes

Apply a wet warm towel to loosen the mask

Rinse well until the entire mask is removed

