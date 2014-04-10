Would You Ever Try a Beer Facial?

We’re all about weird beauty secrets here at Daily Makeover. Whether it’s cupping therapy or a corset diet, we’re willing to try pretty much anything. The latest out-there treatment on our to-do list? Beer facials.

While we’ve heard of using beer to make our hair shinier, beer as a skin care ingredient is pretty new. Carolyn Doe, spa director at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, says beer is idea, because yeast in beer works to balance the pH of the skin and targets the bacteria that cause breakouts.

While we don’t recommended using beer as a toner before work each morning (you might earn a reputation around the office), this particular facial recipe is easy to make at home over the weekend:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp egg whites (If you suffer from dry skin, use 2 tbsp egg yolks, instead, and a vitamin E capsule)

2 tablespoons of your favorite beer

Method:

Wisk together and apply to the skin with a cotton ball

Allow to dry for about 20 minutes

Apply a wet warm towel to loosen the mask

Rinse well until the entire mask is removed

