Schitt’s Creek Stans: The Sold-Out Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary Collection Is BACK

Have no idea what to get your partner for Valentine’s Day? Single and want to treat yourself? Well, do we have the perfect giftable collection for any and all Schitt’s Creek fans. The Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary collection is a line of skin and body products inspired by the cult-favorite show. And at this point, who isn’t obsessed with the award-winning series of a wealthy family who loses it all and has to move to the middle of nowhere?

In January 2020, Beekman 1802 launched its first Rose Apothecary-themed line and it sold out quickly. It’s back just in time for Valentine’s Day. What do you get in the line? Well, a lot of things and we have a feeling David Rose would approve. While we’d argue that all beauty products are genderless, this line is especially great for all genders.

Writer Josh Kilmer-Purcell and his husband Dr. Brent Ridge launched Beekman 1802 in 2008 after losing their jobs and moving to a rural town in update New York. They created their first goat milk soaps with the help of a local farmer and the brand was born. Sound familiar? Seeing the similarities between their life and that of David Rose in Schitt’s Creek, it makes perfect sense for them to do a line of products inspired by David and his boyfriend Patrick’s Rose Apothecary.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The cruelty-free skin and body products all have the Rose Apothecary logo so they’ll look so cute in your bathroom. The scent of this line is Heirloom Rose as a nod to the Rose family. You can grab the bundle above, which also includes the reusable tote emblazoned with the title song Patrick sang to David in the most romantic scene of the series. Or you can shop each item separately. And if you want to try the rest of the Beekman 1802 skincare line, it recently launched at Ulta.

Rose Apothecary Whipped Body Cream

Goat milk and botanical extracts come together to hydrate and soothe skin.

Rose Apothecary Goat Milk Soap

The goat milk-based formula locks in moisture.

Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm

The goat milk-based formula locks in moisture and leaves behind a light rose tint.