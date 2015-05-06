What’s That “Buzz” In Your Beauty Products?

Scroll To See More Images

Bees don’t have a particularly fond reputation, mostly owing to their inclination to stinging you with only the slightest perceived provocation. Still, they do a great lot of good for the landscape, making it pretty with flower pollination. You might curse pollen now that allergy season is full swing, but bee stuff actually has a lot of beauty benefits. We’ve already been convinced of honey’s beauty benefits, so another key ingredient along the way would be royal jelly, propolis, or bee pollen. They’re used in beauty products for their healing capabilities—for any skin ailments from acne, hyper-pigmentation, and, eczema—antioxidant properties, beneficial fatty acids, and amino acids, all which contribute to that plump and glowing complexion that you’re after. Now, before you go inhaling bee pollen, dip into any of these bee-laced products to get your fix.

You get bee AND snail goop in one moisturizer that gives you dewy hydrated skin while working to perfect your complexion with its healing and texture-smoothing capabilities. Snail mucin extract reduces redness or irritated skin with its healing inflammatory properties, while a peptide in bee venom tricks your body into thinking it’s been stung, thus producing more collagen to heal itself. Bee venom also has lots of beneficial enzymes which help other active ingredients penetrate your skin’s barrier more thoroughly. With its semi-matte finish, you can lube up with this moisturizer day and night and reap the benefits without the look of someone self-medicating.

(Benton Snail Bee High Content Steam Cream, $15.50, Amazon)

Burt’s Bees WOULD have plenty of bee-made products, this Royal Jelly Eye Creme, being a heavy hitter. The royal jelly helps smooth the delicate skin around your eyes while also plumping it up gradually, and beeswax helps moisturize and keep the area hydrated with the aloe and vitamin E-infused formula.

(Burt’s Bees Royal Jelly Eye Creme, $12, Burtsbees.com)

A cult skincare product used by beauty fanatics as well as celebrities has a scant ingredient list that’s proudly printed on the front of the product. With it’s thick petroleum-like texture, this cream means business as far as moisturizing goes. This all-purpose product is excellent for healing scratches and wounds more quickly while keeping the area moisturized. It’s also great for lips, cuticle, elbows—anywhere skin gets chapped. As a night cream, you can let the honey, bee pollen, royal jelly, and propolis extract do their thing, evening and soothing your skin to wake up to a glowing complexion. This may not be a great moisturizer for the day because, like we mentioned, it’s like rubbing Vaseline on your face. Luckily, only a smidge is needed since it’s a very firm consistency that melts quickly into an oil when you rub it between your palms.

(Egyptian Magic, $26, Urban Outfitters)

This “royal” cream from Lancôme touts that it’s for “seriously very dry” skin so that we may understand the seriousness of skin care. We hear you loud and clear, Lancôme. Their Royal-Lipideum complex, which is enriched with royal jelly, is the star ingredient that works to help your skin create more of its own lipids to hydrate itself. So it’s helping you help yourself, basically. You can lead a fish to water…

(Lancôme Nutrix Royal Intense Lipid Repair Cream, $66, Lancome-usa.com)

Manuka Honey is the TOP kind of honey for its antioxidant, enzyme, and vitamin-rich benefits. Naturally, they’d be the expert in beauty bee business, with this bee venom face mask. If that sound scary, fear not. The venom extract’s purpose is to stimulate collagen production in your skin, renew damaged skin cells, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Over time this is a scar-reducer too, since your skin cells have a chance to rejuvenate and reproduce with shiny new healthy cells. Not only that, but the mask itself is super-hydrating from the manuka honey. Major win.

(Manuka Doctor Rejuvenating Face Mask, $85, Sephora)

If you’re looking for a hard-working night cream, this one should be on your list. The honey and bee pollen in it work to hydrate and improve your skin’s texture so you can wake up with a freshly rejuvenated complexion. So easy you could do it in your sleep.

(Mario Badescu Bee Pollen Night Cream, $20, Mariobadescu.com)

It’s a bee sting in a jar—without all the ouch. The bee venom in this cream of Nip+Fab works to tighten your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines while simultaneously plumping and hydrating your complexion. The same dewy look of “bee-stung” lips can also apply to your skin without the actual swelling—just youthful-looking hydrated skin.

(Nip+Fab Bee Sting Fix Cream Deluxe, $19.95, nipandfab.com)

The area around your eyes is where skin is most delicate on your face, and thus it’s also the first place that shows aging. This bee venom eye cream works to slow that down by tightening and plumping up the eye area to lessen the appearance of dark circles, bags, and fine lines—all while hydrating your skin with Manuka honey and peptides. For once the “venom” aspect is meant to fight puffiness rather than inflate it.

(Bee Pure Bee Venom Eye Cream, $59.95, beepure.co.nz)