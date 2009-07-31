Become a Times Square VIB

Opening their second Times Square location, Sephora takes their new location to the next level. Even though the second location is a tad smaller than the original, you’ll hardly notice as the 50-foot ceilings, and black and white lighted sign are sure to impress. The economic turn down hasn’t presented any problem for Sephora, as this new location is a beauty haven. David Suliteanu, president and chief executive officer of Sephora, told WWD, “This was a recession-related opportunity that gave us the opportunity to shake things up a bit.”

Let’s go through the list improvements, from innovative to imitative:

VIB: A.K.A Very Important Beauty Insider is the chains loyalty program. Becoming a member means paying up for perks. Big beauty spenders will gain access to promotions, previews, and complimentary cosmetics that the regular retailer wont be privy to.

Beauty Studio: The Beauty Studio, however; is for everyone. Located at the back of store, it’s designed to teach consumers how to create and recreate the perfect smoky eye in under ten minutes.

212-Sephora: Sephoras nail collection by OPI, is only available at 5 Times Square and retails for just $9.

Tool Bar: Electricity and all, this bar is for testing. Try out a blow dryer or even an electric skin brush before purchasing.

By Designer: The fabulous fragrance wall will be lined with all the must have fragrances, but instead of by gender will be organized by designer.

Stop by today for a wacky welcoming, as Bliss will be doing some guerilla (literally) marketing today. Dressing up employees in gorilla suits, to promote their new waxing products.

Open till Midnight seven days a week, visit Sephora, at 5 Times Square.