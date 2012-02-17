Become A Hair Model And Live The Pampered Life (For Free)

Almost everyone and their mother has the same favorite episode in every season of America’s Next Top Model. If you’re reading this saying, “Duh, the makeover episode is the only one that matters!”, you’re like the rest of us knowing that your guilty pleasure in life is watching Tyra give girls across the country their new look. Every time this episode comes on (it’s usually the second or third episode in the season), no one can help but watch and re-watch as beautiful girls become even more beautiful through the wonders of weaves, highlights and cuts.

For us normal girls who can’t afford to pop into a salon for a transformation and walk out missing that $300 yet be 100 times better looking, there’s this nifty little thing called Hair Modeling. If you’ve never heard of it, here’s the basics: A lot of salons educate their stylists on the latest trends in cut and color and they use hair models (like you) to learn. There are some qualifications for hair models, like the length of your hair or whether it’s been color treated or not, but if you’re looking for a fun, new look without the price tag, hair modeling may be your calling!

There are salons looking for hair models all around the country, so we’ve searched for some in the most popular places (New York, California, Texas, Florida, and more!). If you think you’re ready to take the plunge, click the links for each salon’s applications.

1. Bumble and Bumble – Apply to be a model for styling, color, or cut in New York City. Fill out the application here: Bumble Hair Modeling.

2. Twirl salon located in San Antonio, Texas, offers cut and color services free of charge. The only thing you’ll have to pay for is $15-$20 for the products used to color your hair. Apply here.

3. Chameleon in New Haven, Connecticut needs models for two kinds of training programs: one for the stylists, and one in-house education program. Check them out!

4. Fekkai has locations all over the country, including Florida, New York, California, and more. Cut models pay no charge, and color models pay a fee of $10 for the product used. Apply to be a Fekkai model here.

5. Festoon Salon in San Francisco, California offers an array of styling, cut and color services to its models. All work is supervised. Become a model here.

6. Sine Qua Non Salon in Chicago boasts a free haircut for models, and a small fee for color models (just for the product used). If you’re in Chicago, look into it!

7. Redken allows you to choose a destination near you to be a hair model! Apply here.