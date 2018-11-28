Becky G.’s ColourPop Collab is Very ‘Salvaje’ and It’s Dropping Soon

Scroll To See More Images

With the exception of Karrueche Tran, the majority of ColourPop’s collaborations have been with beauty influencers, such as MakeupShayla, Ellarie and Kathleen Lights. Next month, Becky G. disrupts the brand’s go-to formula as the first-ever singer to nab a collection with the makeup giant and we’re all the way here for it. Here’s what you need to know before it drops December 5 on ColourPop’s website.

Drawing inspiration from her Mexican heritage, the 8-piece set’s moniker is “Salvaje” (translation: wild) and each product definitely fits the description. Together, they create a makeup look that you’ll want to show off at a major event or night out–talk about perfect timing for the holiday season. But separately, they can add just the right amount of “pop” to an otherwise bland look.

The products also aren’t overly complicated, meaning you won’t have to google how-tos for contour kits or face palettes. If this is your first-ever time using makeup, you can feel confident with these picks because they’re more traditional products, but in unconventional color combos. And if that weren’t enough, the packaging will make you want to keep everything on full display and nothing goes above $16,. That should hardly be surprising since ColourPop is one of the most affordable, quality brands out today.

So what exactly is included? The most expensive product is a pressed powder palette with a mix of matte and metallic shades that fall on the darker, earthy side. There’s also a highlighting dust available in two champagne options: one pale pink and the other pale gold. And finally, three matte liquid lipsticks and two satin liquid ones.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at each one.

Luster Dust available in Princesa (pale pink gold) and Chisme (pale champagne gold), $7

Pressed Powder Palette, $16

Flor (burnt terracotta) Matte Liquid Lip, $6.50

Secreto (warm caramel) Matte Liquid Lip, $6.50

Chola (deep red brown) Satin Liquid Lip, $6.50

Mija (dirty peach) Satin Liquid Lip, $6.50

Besame (burnt red) Ultra Matte Liquid Lip, $6.50