Try Not to Be Obsessed With Becky G’s Red Hot Colourpop Collab

Just a few months ago, she shook things up as the first singer to launch a Colourpop collab, and now Becky G is back with the Becky G Colourpop lipstick collection. Her first line featured eight pieces of liquid lipsticks, highlighter, and an eyeshadow palette. This time around she’s #blessing us with two new limited-edition Lux lipsticks—my personal favorite Colourpop formula for its long-lasting pigment and intense hydration.

I’m not surprised Becky G’s latest drop is all about bold lipstick as the pop star is known for her gorgeous makeup that’s often inspired by her Latin roots. Her beauty uniform is usually glossy nude lips, bright reds, and summer-ready corals, all paired with smokey eyes and tons of lashes. Whether she’s performing to a packed audience or posting a cute selfie to Instagram, her makeup beat is always on point.

These two new colors look like they’re taken right from her own personal makeup bag. She shared the shades via Instagram to her 17 million followers. First up is Free Fi Fo, an orange terracotta hue. “Guys! We have 2 new limited edition Lux Lipsticks with @colourpopcosmetics coming tomorrow 4/4!!,” she wrote. “We named this first one 𝔣𝔢𝔢 𝔣𝔦 𝔣𝔬. It’s a red-orange terracotta color with a crème finish and I love it so much.”

The packaging of each lipstick is chic as expected, with stars printed right onto the tube.

The second shade is called LBD and is a rich wine red. “I loved the burnt red color that we created with Besame from #Salvaje. So now I wanted to create a deeper red, something you can definitely wear out with that LBD 🖤 Really excited for you guys to try this shade,” Becky G wrote on Instagram about the inspo behind it.

And just look how sexy LBD’s packaging is.

Grab both limited-edition lipsticks for $7 on Colourpop’s website now.

