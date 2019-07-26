Becky G’s Latest Colourpop Launch Features the Coolest Eyeshadow Shades

When an influencer or a musician teams up with a beauty brand, it doesn’t always work perfectly. The shades and formulas need to fit in well with the collaborator and be something they would wear IRL. One that works really well? Colourpop and Becky G. The singer teamed up with everyone’s favorite affordable beauty brand twice already, and now the duo is back for round three and it’s possibly the best one yet. It’s called Viva and it includes four ultra-bold eyeshadows and three neutral lipsticks.

You might have seen the collection in NikkiTutorials newest video, in which she applies Viva to Becky G herself. The result is gorgeous and vibrant and speaks to her Latin roots. You can shop the collection in small bundles to help you create full looks. Viva Eyes ($20 at Colourpop) includes all four of the Super Shock Shadows: Rosa (a magenta with blue pearl), Oro (a gold with gold flecks), Cielo (a turquoise with pink and gold pearls) and Verano (a red-orange with gold sheen).

Think you have enough bright shadow and prefer some new lippies? You’re in luck. Viva Lips ($18 at Colourpop) includes three new Ulta Glossy Lip shades: Ale (a warm brown), B (peach-nude) and Steph (clear with silver pinpoints.)

Of course, you can always grab the entire collection ($35 at Colourpop) to create Becky G’s look for yourself, courtesy of NikkiTutorials. The duo also used some of Becky G’s previous Colourpop products, including the Salvaje Palette ($18 at Colourpop).

Watch their video above to get some inspo on your next #FOTD and shop the Becky G x Colourpop collection now on Colourpop’s website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.