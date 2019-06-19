Becca’s Friends & Family Sale Has Its Biggest Discounts of the Year

Out of all the products, skincare and makeup and haircare, highlighter is one thing I just can’t get enough of. I want my skin to glow, not just in the summer but all year round. Becca’s friends and family sale is the perfect time for me to stock up on my favorites. It’s the brand’s biggest discount of the year and includes all the best sellers you might be running low on or have been wanting to try. Plus, there’s a seriously good gift with purchase so now’s the time to stock up.

For just three days, take 25 percent off any Becca item, including the cult-favorite highlights, shimmering bronzers and makeup-ready primers. That’ll save you some serious money. And Becca has something for everyone, whether you want to look natural and glowy or rock a highlight so blinding they can see it from outer space.

Below, a few products we’re adding to our carts.

Under Eye Brightening Setting Powder

Smooth fine lines and look way more awake all at the same time.

$18.75 (was $25) at Becca

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

The best-selling highlighter shade, Champagne Pop, now comes in this gorgeous Collector’s Edition packaging.

$29.25 (was $39) at Becca

Glow Gloss

This soft gold gloss has pink and gold pearls to make your lips look like they’re glowing from within.

$16.50 (was $22) at Becca

Use code SUMMERGLOW to get your 25 percent off now until June 21. Plus, if you spend $75, you’ll grab a free highlighter and primer. What are you waiting for?

