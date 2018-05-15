BECCA Cosmetics Created a Highlighter Inspired by the Royal Wedding

We’re less than a week away from the highly anticipated union of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle and as expected, the world is in full-on wedding mode. If we’re not trying to predict the star-studded guest list, there’s a chance we’re placing bets on every single part of Markle’s bridal look.

And although there’s rumors that the lady of the hour won’t employ a makeup artist for her big day, commoners like us–and BECCA Cosmetics— are doing quite the opposite. The Sephora-favorite makeup brand, known for its sparkly luminizers and holy grail full-coverage foundation, just gifted us with a last-minute product, inspired by the royal occasion.

The new highlighter, called “Royal Glow,” is a pressed powder, offered in an bronzed opal shade with shimmering gold pearl throughout. The limited-edition drop also includes a crown imprint and is delivered in collector’s edition packaging, for those who want to keep it as memorabilia.

If you plan on waking up to watch the festivities on TV, you might as well get glowy for the moment. Purchase it for $38 here.