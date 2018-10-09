Stop Everything: Becca Cosmetics Just Marked Down All of Its Foundations

If you woke up wishing it was already Friday, we’ve got a small piece of beauty news that’ll rev up your work week. In totally unexpected fashion, Becca Cosmetics has marked down all of its foundation products 30 percent. Yes, you read that correctly.

Besides its high-profile collaborations with Chrissy Teigen and those glowy highlighter compacts, the makeup brand is making a name for itself in the coverage game with a slew of formulas that cover the gamut of skin types and concerns. There’s the Ever-Matte Shine Proof Foudation for combatting oily skin, the best-selling Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation for lasting power and the Weightless Blur option for “no makeup” makeup realness, to name a few.

From now until October 14, all 5 options will fall between the price range of $23.80-$30.80, which is certainly more affordable than other slightly prestige options. And though none of these boast 40+ shade ranges, there’s still a decent amount of options that take undertones–an important coverage factor–into consideration.

With deals this good, we have a feeling supplies won’t last too long, so hustle your way to Becca’s website ASAP.