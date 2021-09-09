Becca’s Iconic Champagne Pop Highlighter Was Discontinued — Here are 7 Dupes You’ll Love

In 2015, beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill teamed up with makeup brand Becca to drop her first big makeup collection. A now-iconic highlighter came out of that collab. Unfortunately, Becca announced its shutting down at the end of September so the highlighters will be no more. But don’t worry — we’ve got you. There are some gorgeous Becca Champagne Pop dupes you’re sure to love just as much. We promise.

First, let’s get to the bottom of why Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector pressed highlighter in Champagne Pop is so popular in the first place. It’s a soft white gold with pink-peach undertones that’s truly universally flattering. Even Khloe Kardashian was said to be a fan. The ultra-creamy formula melts into skin for a luminous glow without chunky glitters or ashy tones.

You can’t shop Champagne Pop anymore, at least through the legit channels. If you have one, hold onto it unless it’s way past its expiration date. In that case, you’re going to want to replace it with a similar highlighter shade that’s just as pretty. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites that are sure to look great on you. You might even save some money at the same time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder in Golden Flower Crown

The internet’s favorite Champagne Pop dupe is also one of the most affordable. Golden Flower Crown has the same velvety feel as Becca’s version with gold shimmer for that luminous glow.

E.L.F. Cosmetics Baked Highlighter in Apricot Glow

Sometimes you want a blinding highlighter. Other times, you’re looking for a soft glow. That’s what E.L.F’s baked highlighter does. Apply it wet for a more intense look.

Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter in Citrine

Jouer’s highlighters have silky, fine pearl pigments that melt into the skin to provide a lit-from-within glow. Citrine is a gorgeous pink-gold hue.

Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator in Gilded Honey

Another iconic highlighter is Laura Geller’s baked formula. The soft, sheer powder feels like a cream and is so easy to blend. The shade Gilded Honey is a great golden hue to complement all skin tones.

Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter Makeup in Molten Gold

For a molten metallic shimmer that stands out, try Maybelline’s highlighter in Molten Gold. You won’t believe the shine and high-impact pigment in this affordable find.

Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder in Dayglow

Light-reflecting pearls create a warm glow on the skin. We especially love the peach-gold shade Dayglow for a Champagne Pop vibe.

Revlon Skinlights Prismatic Highlighter in Twilight Gleam

This multidimensional highlighter is gorgeous in all shades with its silky smooth finish. But Twilight Gleam is definitely the Champagne Pop dupe you’re looking for.