Bebe Signature Fragrance in Doors August 2009

Bebe’s newest fragrance is set to launch in all Bebe stores nationwide on August 20, with the international launch shortly after in October. Francis Kurkdjian designed the scent with his motto in mind, “Something which takes time to create will endure forever.” Hopefully the notes of mango, black jasmine, rose, sandalwood, and cedar wood will take on the same motto– the longer a scent lasts, the better.

The pink heart-shaped bottle and playful packaging were intended to reach out to a flirty, younger audience, but we’re not sure the ad campaign was designed with the same girls in mind.

After all, this red headed beauty is scantily clad in the campaign, using the Bebe fragrance as a cover up. Sexy, yes. Appropriate for Bebe, we’re not sure?

What is fitting, is the event they are holding on August 20, where VIP ClubBebe members will be treated to first dibs on the fall collection as well as a VIP goodie bag.

The fragrance will retail for $12-$65 with a shimmer body lotion for $25.

A line of eye glosses and nail colors will follow soon after the fragrance launches. Stay tuned.

[WWD]