Bebe Rexha on Her SinfulColors Nail Polish Collab and the Freedom of Self-Expression: EXCLUSIVE

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha is not backing down. Whether she’s calling out body shamers, speaking up for female reproductive rights or sharing her battles with mental illness, she’s all about being true to herself. And because we stan a complex queen, Rexha is also a bit of a beauty and style icon, especially as of late. That’s what led to her new nail polish collaboration with SinfulColors. Her bleached blonde bob, black eyeliner and popstar wardrobe make her look both ultra-modern and also like she came out of a 1960s movie. And then there are her nails. If you follow Rexha on Instagram, you’ve seen her bold manicures, from white and almond-shaped to bright-pink jeweled talons—all of which she pulls off flawlessly. She’s a woman of many talents, that’s for sure.

Rexha is taking some of those talents to SinfulColors by choosing shades that feel all her. The “glam meets goth” Velvet Obsession Collection features eight polishes in grungy matte jewel tones with a crushed velvet-inspired twist. The deep-textured shades scream fall but there are pretty neutral hues, as well. Rexha, the brand’s newest ambassador, chose three specific colors herself. We spoke to the singer to hear about the collab, how she stands out from the crowd and how she keeps her nails healthy.

Breaking the Rules

I always express myself through my nails, whether I’m performing or have a day off from being on the road, my nails have to be on point. My personal style breaks the rules and focuses on self-expression, which is exactly what I’ve infused into my upcoming collections with SinfulColors.

Keeping Nails Strong and Healthy

I’m currently giving them a break before tour and letting them breathe, but I always have hand moisturizer on me—that’s very important. I like to make sure I give myself time to get my nails done at least once every two weeks, but sometimes I have to get them done more often if I have a lot going on with my schedule and changing up my look.

Trying All the Trends

I don’t think there is anything I wouldn’t try. I’m open to experimenting and trying new things and it really all depends on my mood and what I’m feeling. I’ve been wanting to try different nail shapes. I typically go with an almond shape since it elongates and flatters the hands, but I want to mix it up and will be trying a coffin shape soon.

Wearing Her Polishes IRL

What I love about this collection is you can wear these colors in any environment. If I’m headed to dinner with my girlfriends, I throw on a fitted black mini dress and boyfriend-fit biker jacket and the silky-matte finish adds a polished feel that ties together my look, while giving it a bit more edge. Or if I’m going through tons of outfit changes on stage— from glossy leather pants to a sparkling corset—these polishes just as easily make sense. They’re as multi-faceted as my life.

Don’t forget to shop the Velvet Obsessions Collection ($2.99 each) when it launches in Walmart stores on August 5 and on Walmart.com on August 12. For now, keep scrolling for a first look at every shade, including the three limited-edition ones edited by Rexha herself.

Glam N’ Roses (Bebe’s Shade)

$2.99 at Walmart (8/5 in-store, 8/12 online)

Dark Romance (Bebe’s Shade)

$2.99 at Walmart (8/5 in-store, 8/12 online)

Twisted Obsession (Bebe’s Pick)

$2.99 at Walmart (8/5 in-store, 8/12 online)

Plum Lush

$2.99 at Walmart (8/5 in-store, 8/12 online)

Gothic Ink

$2.99 at Walmart (8/5 in-store, 8/12 online)

Gold Jewel

$2.99 at Walmart (8/5 in-store, 8/12 online)

Empire Green

$2.99 at Walmart (8/5 in-store, 8/12 online)

Steel Velours

$2.99 at Walmart (8/5 in-store, 8/12 online)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.