Winter Beauty: Hot New Holiday Looks

‘Tis the season to battle the wintry winds and freak snowstorms for a night of egg nog and mulled wine with a room full of friends in sparkly dresses. To spice up your holiday fetes (and in order to not bore your loved ones with the same sequined look), we called upon some of our favorite hair and makeup artists to give us a bit of inspiration for the season.

’50s Inspired

For a fun party look, hairstylist Robbie Lyon gave model Simona a 50s inspired style, with soft and dry curls pulled back into a volumized half up style. Makeup artist Angie Parker completed her look by defining the eyes with black eyeliner and a soft red lip, using Pink Caprice by Dior.

Sophisticated Style

To play up the party look in the sequined 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, Lyon gave Simona “cocktail hair” with a deep side part. To get this look, simply take the top of the hair and create a high side pony and twist it into a bun, making it as intricate as possible. For makeup, Parker used heavy black liner and added a few single false lashes to play up the eyes. She completed the look with Heatwave by Nars.



Messy Bedhead

For the most casual dress of the three, Lyon chose to create a hairstyle that was more natural and playful