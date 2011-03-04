What is a Vampire Facelift? And Why Would Anyone Get One?

I knew that, maybe, teens were still fixated, but I didn’t think grown women were really that obsessed with vampires. However, there’s a new plastic surgery trend in town called the “Vampire Filler,” also known as the “Vampire Facelift,” that’s changing my mind. The New York Times reported that the injectable is, “a cosmetic treatment to fill in wrinkles or to plump up hollow cheeks.” This sounds pretty normal, right? Oh no, it has the word vampire in it for a reason.

This filler isn’t like Botox or Restylane. First, you have your own blood drawn, which is “then spun in a centrifuge to separate out the platelets. They are then injected into your face, with the hope of stimulating new collagen production.” So if you are one of those people who passes out when you see blood, then this wrinkle filler is not for you.

Selphyl, the real name for the product, came on the market two years ago and has been featured on various talk shows and news programs. However, it has more than a few doubters. Despite what some of the doctors who perform the procedure say, the “Vampire Facelife” is not FDA approved. Also, there is no scientific proof that it lasts two years, as many doctors claim, as well.

The procedure costs $900 – $1500 and takes less than 50 minutes, which is either a quick bargain if it works, or a quick fleecing if it doesn’t. Either way, vampire associations or not, none of this stuff is making anyone immortal any time soon.