One of Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Brands Made a Hydrating Product That Got Rid of My Dry Patches When Nothing Else Could

If you’ve ever gotten a dry patch out of the blue and didn’t know how to remedy it, same. In fact, I literally just went through that with the most stubborn dry patch I’ve had to this day. While a shea butter product and Neutrogena’s cult-fave moisturizer helped me in the past, they sadly did not work their magic this time around. I tried both of those products, along with a TikTok-viral balm, and still found myself back at square one. It wasn’t until a coworker randomly handed me a face essence she had been sent that I found the solution to my problem.

Thank goodness for my coworker because her giving me BeautyStat Cosmetics’ Universal Moisture Essence couldn’t have come at a better time. She didn’t even know I was in need of a miracle worker for my nagging dry patch. And honestly, I didn’t think much of the product and wasn’t even sure if I’d ultimately try it out, but boy am I glad I did. I have Hailey Bieber to thank because she uses the brand’s vitamin C serum, and that little nugget of information convinced me to give this essence a chance.

So, here’s the 411: The Universal Moisture Essence is made from 100 percent pure squalane that’s derived from sustainable plant sugars. Squalane is a must-try ingredient for dull and dry skin because it works to hydrate, improve moisture retention, heal skin from sun damage, fade hyperpigmentation and minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Had I known a product like this existed and could achieve all of that, I definitely would’ve pounced on it sooner.

This face essence is safe for all skin types and sensitivities and leaves your complexion plump and radiant. I would know because my skin has been feeling much more hydrated since I started applying this essence. In fact, the dry patch under my nose was completely soothed and smoothed after my first application (I was shocked). Although it does reemerge from time to time, it’s been out of sight for the most part.

What does squalane do?

Squalane has the special ability to imitate your skin’s natural oils to help keep all the moisture in, plump, lessen the look of fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, soften skin and strengthen the skin lipid barrier, per the brand.

How should you apply the Universal Moisture Essence?

A few drops will do the trick for application all over your face. You can mix it with your fave moisturizer or you can use it after toner or on its own right after cleanser. I’ve been using it on its own after cleansing my face, but think I might switch things up and blend it with my moisturizer. It’s whatever you find works best for your specific skin type and needs. You can even use it for quick midday touch-ups and as a spot treatment to keep your complexion looking fresh, plump and hydrated around the clock.

I should also mention this face essence is fast-absorbing, non-comedogenic (won’t clog your pores), non-irritating, non-sensitizing and fragrance-free. Again, it’s great for all skin types and sensitivities!

If you find yourself in the same boat as me, be sure to add BeautyStat Cosmetics’ Universal Moisture Essence to your cart. It has become a staple in my daily routine and I have a sneaking suspicion it will become one in yours, too.