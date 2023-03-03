Hailey Bieber’s Fave Vitamin C Serum Now Comes in a Skin-Softening Sunscreen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve heard us wax poetic about our love for BeautyStat’s Universal C Skin Refiner and we aren’t the only ones. Hailey Bieber is also a fan and even recruited BeautyStat founder Ron Robinson for help with her own skincare brand. Now, Robinson is back with a big new launch that’s sure to be a hit as well: BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Vitamin C Serum with SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen. , The sunscreen and vitamin C combo took years to develop.

“Over 3 years in the making, we combine 20% pure, patented stable vitamin C with SPF50 mineral sunscreen,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “Why combine them? Research shows that sunscreen alone only protects against 55% of free radicals. But when combined with 20% pure vitamin C, it provides total protection along with maximum correction…Plus it blends seamlessly into all skin tones – from the fairest to the deepest. No white cast. No chalkiness.”

Did you hear that? No white cast! Robinson developed the formula with all skin tones in mind.

The sunscreen promises improvement in lines and wrinkles immediately and after four weeks of use, improvement in skin softness and improvement in skin density (collagen production). That’s not something all sunscreens can say. And you know no matter what the temperature, season or cloud cover, you have to wear SPF every single day to not only prevent fine lines and wrinkles but also to prevent skin cancer — a much bigger deal. (And don’t listen to a group of creators on TikTok — sunscreen doesn’t cause cancer. It prevents it.)

Right now, BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Vitamin C Serum with SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen is exclusive to Ulta Beauty so head there to pick it up. While you’re there, grab Hailey Bieber’s fave Universal C Skin Refiner ($85 at Ulta Beauty) and maybe even an eye cream, too.