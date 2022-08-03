Hailey Bieber’s Fave Vitamin C Is On Secret Sale, Including a New Skin Brightener from the Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret Hailey Bieber is a big fan of the skincare brand BeautyStat. She even enlisted founder and cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson to help with her own brand, Rhode. We’re big fans too, which is why we have to tell you when there’s a secret BeautyStat sale at Ulta Beauty. Bieber’s fave vitamin C serum isn’t the only thing on sale. She and Hyram both love the brand’s eye cream, too.

“I want to get into this BeautyStat Vitamin C Universal C Skin Refiner,” Bieber said in a recent video with Hyram. “It’s 20 percent vitamin C. This was done and made by this amazing chemist named Ron Robinson, who is incredible.” She goes on to hand Hyram the brand’s eye cream because she’s dying for him to try it. Both products hydrate and inhibit the overproduction of pigmentation to fade dark spots and brighten the complexion.

“This one is the Eye Perfector. The Eye Perfector has actually been the under-eye product I’ve been using for the last couple months,” Bieber continues. “I’m really, really obsessed with it.”

In addition to these two faves, a brand-new BeautyStat product is included in the sale: Universal Triple Action Daily Peel. The at-home treatment promises to brighten, smooth, even and firm skin. Pick it up, along with the other must-haves, for 25 percent off. But just for the next 48 hours!

Universal C Eye Perfector – $16.25 Off

Brighten and blur imperfections while diminishing the look of dark circles, crow’s feet and puffiness.

Universal C Skin Refiner – $20 Off

This 20 percent vitamin C serum contains stabilized L-ascorbic acid to help boosts collagen production to tighten and firm skin.

Universal Triple Action Daily Peel – $7.25 Off

Lactic acid, time-released salicylic acid, poly glutamic acid and n-acetyl glucosamine work together to exfoliate and brighten skin.

Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream – $12.50 Off

This lightweight moisturizer replenishes lost hydration and helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.