Get Pink Lips For Spring: Shop The Shade For You

Time and time again, I hear girls complain that they can’t pull off pink lipstick. But if there were ever a season to experiment with color, it would have to be this spring! We saw statement-making lips all over the spring 2011 runways
Berry Pink: Thandie Newton
Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Mystic Pink, $29, at Sephora
COVERGIRL Lip Perfection Lipstick in Eternal, $5.39, at Target
Frosty Pink: Carey Mulligan
M.A.C Lipstick in Plink, $14.50, at MAC
Bright Pink: Jennifer Hudson
Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Luster Lip Tint, $24, at Tarte
Coral Pink: Rashida Jones
Bobbi Brown Treatment Lip Shine in Papaya, $22, at Bobbi Brown
Too Faced Full Bloom Lip & Cheek Color in Prim & Poppy, $21, at Sephora
Mauvy Pink: Christina Ricci
Revlon Colorburst Lip in Mauve, $8.99, at Ulta
Philosophy The Supernatural Superglossy Lip Gloss SPF 15 in Share the Love, $16.50, at Sephora
Topshop Polish in Poetic, $12, at Topshop
Stila Lip Enamel in Happiness Light Pink, $22, at Stila