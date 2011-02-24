Lady GaGa’s New Mac Viva Glam Vid Is Creepy, Sexy

Fish in martini glasses, creepy optical illusions, unapologetic sexuality…only Lady GaGa could string these three unseemly ideas together to sell makeup. For her collaboration with MAC, Viva Glam, Lady Gaga casts an eerie spell on us in this dream-like video directed by Nick Knight, who also shot her ads styled by Theirry Mugler’s Nicola Formichetti.

Staring directly at the camera in flashes of black, white, and blush, a windblown GaGa frolics in chiffon curtains and teases the camera as she undresses in the shadows