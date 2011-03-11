Keira Knightley On Motorbike for Chanel Mademoiselle (VIDEO)

The words motorbike, beige and catsuit might terrify a lesser woman, but not Keira Knightley. While Chanel is known for its over the top fragrance commercials that pair actresses with their bff directors (see: Nicole Kidman and Baz Luhrmann going all Moulin Rouge for Chanel No.5), it looks as though Keira’s new spot will be less theatrical, more badass.

The TV ad for Mademoiselle won’t hit until March 21, but a preview video by director Joe Wright, who also directed Keira in Atonement and Pride & Prejudice, shows a bit of a motorcycle girl gone chic.

Keira calls the leather catsuit look she wore to film at Place de la Concorde in Paris, “Chanel superwoman.” That sounds like a covetable job, non? Check out the teaser below, and realize few brands outside of Chanel could make a commercial worthy of a preview.