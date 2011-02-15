Nicole Richie: Beauty Essentials

From her sun-kissed, golden complexion to her blond boho locks, if there’s one thing that Nicole Richie gets right every time, it’s her beauty look. I got the chance to chat with Nicole about how she maintains that gorgeous skin of hers, and let me tell you, the girls is surprisingly very low maintenance. Which is probabaly a good thing, considering she’s a newlywed and busy mother of two. Click through for Nicole’s easy-to-follow beauty essentials!

1 of 6 Bobby Pins:

"I always carry bobby pins. If youre in a rush, I find that if you bobby pin your hair any way, it can always look good. So I never leave the house without them." Face Lotion:

"I love a good, thick face lotion. Its terrible to say, but Ill use anything. Even if it has perfume in it, ill still use it. So far Ive been good, but knock on wood." Dove Soap:

"I use Dove soap to wash my face. I know it sounds weird, but I swear by it." Lip balm:

"I like rose bud salve." A bold eyeliner. Next slideshow starts in 10s Top 5 Shoe Brands: PROJECT Las Vegas









