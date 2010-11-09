Clear Skin 365 Days A Year

Skin can be a girl’s best asset and her worst enemy. When a zit pops up and we want to hide under the covers instead of face the day (and secretly wish for skin that looks like that of a celebrity), knowing what to do to cure that ailment is key. Battling wrinkles and undereye bags are just another of life’s biggest challenges (we jest, sort of) but it is true that we’re constantly looking for a “cure.” Manhattan dermatologist and founder of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Dr. Gross himself, chatted with us about how to keep our skin in tip-top shape all year ’round.



What is the biggest mistake most women make regarding their skin care routine?

The biggest mistake women make is going to bed with their makeup on.