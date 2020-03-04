Beautycounter’s New Lippies Are Bold and I’m Not Just Talking About the Colors

Clean beauty means something different to everyone and every brand. Because we don’t have great regulations in the U.S., you have to research a little to find out what you feel most comfortable with. Beautycounter’s Lip Trio is a new launch from the beauty brand that advocates for more health-protective laws for the personal care industry. This isn’t just another stellar product from the company, although it is that, it’s also a push for change.

For Beautycounter’s seventh anniversary (happy birthday!), it’s rolling out three limited-edition, ultra-creamy lipsticks in seriously adorable packaging. Portland, Oregon-based artist and illustrator Lisa Congdon designed the tubes with playful colors and patterns, each with a message meant to inspire change within the self-care industry. Beautycounter Red (a vibrant red) reads “Powered by People,” The Fuchsia is Clean (a bright fuchsia) reads “Our Future Depends on You,” and B. Fearless (a neutral pink) says “Ok Let’s Do This.”

In addition to the new lipsticks, founder and CEO Gregg Renfrew is rolling out an initiative so you can get involved in the national movement advocating for updated federal regulations. Just text “BetterBeauty” to 52886 to ask Congress for #betterbeauty. It’s that easy—about as easy as shopping each of the new lippies, below.

Give ‘Em Lip Color Intense Lipstick in Beautycounter Red

A vibrant red.

Give ‘Em Lip Color Intense Lipstick in The Fuchsia Is Clean

A bright fuchsia.

Give ‘Em Lip Color Intense Lipstick in B. Fearless

A neutral pink.

