BeautyChat Wrap-Up: #NYFW Trends and Tips

Every Friday afternoon we turn to Twitter to join a few of our nearest and dearest for a weekly #beautychat from 2PM to 3PM. We’ve found that while we here at Beauty High have an unhealthy obsession with all things beauty, an awful lot of you have the exact same obsession. We spend the hour chatting about everything from the latest trends to how to make our hair as healthy as it can be.

During this week’s chat, we discussed all of the trends that were showing up on the runway during New York Fashion Week. From colored hair to wild manicures, no stone was left unturned during #BeautyChat. Check out some of the trends and tips that we chatted about and join us next Friday at 2 p.m. for #BeautyChat!

1. “@garnierUSA: 4 round and square faces, side parts work. If you have a heart-shaped face try a middle part 🙂 #beautychat”

2. “@FearNoBeauty: Always put on a coat of black mascara first to create a sturdy foundation for the faux lashes 🙂 #beautychat” [Applying False Eyelashes]

3. “@Clarisonic: Fall #beauty skin tip: Try a hydrating mask to soothe and restore water and moisture to the complexion. #beautychat”

4. “@Elizabeth_Lilly I’ve been wearing @thekatvond for @Sephora liquid love lipstick out lately. I don’t have to reapply! #beautychat”

5. “@Beauty_n_Beats: @lauramercier Secret Camouflage. light coverage-we opt for this great duo! Buff w/synthetic brush #beautychat”

6. “@Elizabeth_Lilly: I really love @KorresUSA Lip Butter in Wild Rose. It’s an easy way to get the wine-stained hue. #beautychat”

7. “@aliciazitka: Allow the glue to get a bit tacky before applying the lashes to your lids! #formerpageantgirl #beautychat” [False Eyelashes Application]

‪8. “@Beauty_n_Beats‬: #Makeup #TipofTheDay Short on time? Stick to concealing skin, good brows, lashes and lips. You`ll be gorgeous in a jiff.”

9. “@whatsupvall: @BeautyHigh @Clarisonic Freeman’s Goi Berry Facial Hydration Mask is an easy & quick moisturizing mask! #beautychat”

10. “@HauteTalk: @BeautyHigh Hunter green (NARS Zulu!) and black. #beautychat” [Nail color combinations for fall]