BeautyChat Wrap-Up: 10 Tips for the Fall Trends

Every Friday afternoon we turn to Twitter to join a few of our nearest and dearest for a weekly #beautychat from 2PM to 3PM. We’ve found that while we here at Beauty High have an unhealthy obsession with all things beauty, an awful lot of you have the exact same obsession. We spend the hour chatting about everything from the latest trends to how to make our hair as healthy as it can be.

During this week’s chat, we focused on the upcoming fall trends — basically what nail polish we would be wearing, what lipstick and shadow shades we should be buying and what hairstyles we should be practicing. Check out the best tips from today’s chat below and join us next Friday at 2PM for #beautychat!

1. “@dirtanduds @Beautyhigh Layer your lipsticks and blend with Q-tips! Wine red should always look like you just drank wine ; ) #beautychat” – @Synthelucia

2. “@Mrs_SammyBB @BeautyHigh to prevent over drying after toning, always follow with a moisturizer. A 3 step beauty system is the best.” – @BrandiseBeauty

3. @FragranceNet: @BeautyHigh Switch it up…when there are so many fragrances, you have to! #beautychat

4. “@EandCT @BeautyHigh coconut oil is my go to hair mask #beautychat” – @KristinC1216

5. “@StyleSeat @BeautyHigh My thoughts on lipstick: If you can’t kiss your man, it doesn’t work for me. lol!” – @Porphyrogene

6. “I love the idea of burgundy nails. Great alternative for dark lips and totally 1920s. #greatgatsby #beautychat” – @Porphyrogene

7. “@Porphyrogene @lemondujour Ha yea bouffant isn’t really real-world, but ODLR & Carolina had great volume to hair w headbands…. It’s a cute idea to add xtra height at the crown of the head and get a fun accessory to get the look.” – @Beautyhigh

8. “@MilanParkAve Metallics are still in, just subtle. Shadows will be anything & everything (some brights, a lot of jewel tones). #beautychat” – @Beautyhigh

9. “@_mygoldmine Nails will be navy in a big way, deep greens, burgundy, plums (all the usual fall colors – but navy will be huge.). #beautychat” – @BeautyHigh

10. “@ibeautydallas @beautyhigh For fall this year I’m totally looking forward to the 1920’s inspired wave that’s going to hit! #beautychat” – @Synthelucia