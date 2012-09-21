BeautyChat Wrap Up: Emmy Talk, Fall Trends & Eyeliner Loves

Every Friday afternoon we turn to Twitter to join a few of our nearest and dearest for a weekly #beautychat from 2PM to 3PM. We’ve found that while we here at Beauty High have an unhealthy obsession with all things beauty, an awful lot of you have the exact same obsession. We spend the hour chatting about everything from the latest trends to how to make our hair as healthy as it can be.

This week, we chatted trends for fall, Emmy beauty predictions, and the best tips for hair and skin. Check out some of the trends and tips that we chatted about and

1. @Blushington: “@StyleCaster: deep wine shades for lipstick! RT @marilola33: @BeautyHigh What’s the fall makeup colors ? #beautychat”

2. @shopperseeks: @laurelpinson I love Covergirl LineExact. If I can use it, it must be easy! #beautychat

3. @MissVirginiaUSA: @CourtneyLeiva I really suggest to have a transition, someone told me this week, don’t make hair decisions when stressed out #beautychat [Regarding a change in hairstyle]

4. @marilola33: @BeautyHigh I find inspiration on fashion blogs and from French magazines too #beautychat

5. @TheAugustaWind: “@BeautyHigh: Where do you guys tend to find inspiration for your new haircuts/color? Runway or celebs? #beautychat” All Pinterest.

6. @SearsFashion1st: Transition to blonde so go lighter tomorrow but not too light! #beautychat [Regarding ombre hair]

7. @KimberLofgren: @shopperseeks You could always do a unique take on a ponytail. Tease at the crown first for a mod look. #beautychat [Talking about day old hair]

8. @Porphyrogene: Your skin sounds sensitive!! Don’t strip it with harsh sulfates. Try this: https://www.domainmarket.com/product/morning-twilight-facial-soap-french-rose-clay-sensitive-skin-gluten-free-and-vegan-friendly @iEnhance @TheAugustaWind #beautychat

9. @abeautyvixen: SkinCeuticals Gentle Cleanser RT @BeautyHigh @TheAugustaWind What’s everyone’s favorite face wash right now? #beautychat

10. @CurvesAndCoffee: @beautyhigh @TheAugustaWind I’ve gotta go with my fave drugstore wallet friendly Clean & Clear 3in1 Foaming Cleanser…love it! #beautychat