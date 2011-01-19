Spring 2011 Hairstyles: The French Twist Makes A Comeback

The French twist has made an overwhelming comeback at recent award shows (yes, the Globes) and editorial spreads. Whether it was a bit 50s or 60s inspired, the chic updo was often given a modern twist with extra volume on celebs such as Natalie Portman, Kim Kardashian and Milla Jovovich.

Find some of our recent faves below, and try out the twist for yourself (minus the embarassing dance moves).

Milla Jovovich poses in a menswear inspired spread for Vogue Germany with a sleek take on the French twist for the January cover story. With bangs pulled down for a chic side swept look, she takes the updo into the present day.

Kim Kardashian rocked a twist with a ton of volume at the People’s Choice Awards last Wednesday, showing us how to take the old-fashioned hairstyle into modern day.

Portman accessorized her pregnancy bump with red lips, diamonds and a preppy French twist, adding just a touch of volume (are we spotting a trend here?). The Black Swan seems to be glowing, and having no qualms about talking about her sex life, and we couldn’t be happier for her.

We couldn’t help ourselves with this one – we had to add in the creepy Vogue Paris/children playing in their mother’s clothing/far too much hair and makeup going on editorial. But, we have to admit – we’re loving the French twist pompadour this girl is rocking. It may be a bit much for her age, but she’s officially competing with Willow Smith on levels of awesome.