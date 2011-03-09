10 Beauty Products to Revamp Your Look During a Hangover

Partying is all fun and games until you realize you’re hungover, look like crap, and will have to go out in public the day after. You’ve overslept, and aside from starting off your morning with a piercing headache, looked in the mirror only to find bloodshot eyes, splotchy skin, oily hair, and questionable stenches still lingering on your clothes. Here are 10 beauty products that’ll make you look decent and save you from having to tell a long story.
1. Three Custom Colored Bright Eyed & Bushy Tailed, $37.50, at ThreeCustom
When you're hungover your eyes are the first giveaway. With the Bright Eyed & Bushy Tailed kit, you can make your eyes appear brighter instantly, thanks to a peach-toned shadow that counteracts dark and blue undertones and flesh-toned liner that minimizes redness.
2. Revlon Photo Ready Foundation, $12.00, at drugstores.
Sometimes powder foundation just isn't enough to erase the evidence of a hard night of partying. Revlon's incredibly smooth and blendable formula makes their PhotoReady foundation perfect for achieving a healthy glow without looking caked-on or heavy.
3. GliSODin Skin Nutrients, $125, at SpaLook
Maintaining your body's vital system is important, especially when you're hungover. This advanced detox formula helps to rejuvenate the body while eliminating toxins that cause breakouts, dull skin, and low energy.
4. Orlane Anagenèse 25+ Morning Recovery Concentrate, $100, at Neiman Marcus
Long nights and lack of sleep take a toll on yourskin in your 20s and 30s, which is why this new serum by Orlane is key for skin that's just showing the first signs of aging. It protects and boosts facial cell growth by using peptides and hibiscus seed extract to activate collagen production. Skin looks refreshed and revitalized, even though you're feeling drained.
5. Secret Fresh Effects Body Mist And Deodorant, $4.99, at drugstores
Partying all night can often lead to a stale, telltale smell the next morning. Secret's Fresh Effects body mists and deodorant contain an odor-fighting technology to neutralize unpleasant scents and add a light fragrance--perfect for hiding a night of bar-hopping, without overpowering your coworkers' sense of smell.
6. TIGI Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo, $11.01 at Amazon.com
So last night's party was a blast, but now you've overslept your alarm and your hair looks like a mess. Don't worry, with this simple spray-and-go dry shampoo your hair will look oil-free and no one will know about your late night escapades.
7. Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Eye Mask, $54, at Sephora
Don't let your puffy eyes give away the fact that you're hungover. For an instant perk up, look no further than these energizing eye masks. Each pack features a freeze-dried algae mask submerged in a liquid mix of antioxidants, cucumber, vitamin C and soy to help soothe and de-puff tired eyes.
8. Benefit Benetint Cheek Stain, $28, at Macy's
Distract them from your bloodshot eyes and lackluster skin by adding a pop of color with this classic stain. Blend a bit on your cheeks to brighten up your complexion and look much chipper than you actually feel.
9. Clarisonic Plus, $225, at Clarisonic
Feel like no amount of scrubbing will wash away your night of debauchery? Try this high-tech gadget: It features sonic technology to help clean skin deep down and remove dirt, makeup and oil in minutes. It also comes with a new body brush to give that same deep-down cleaning to specific body areas like arms, hands, and knees.
10. Supersmile Quikee, $16, at Supersmile
Morning breath is never pleasant and hangover morning breath is even worse.This pint-sized tooth polish is your stinky breath solution--the no-brush, no-rinse solution freshens your mouth and whitens teeth in an instant, so no one has to smell last night's martini binge on your breath.