Coco & Eve’s Memorial Day Sale Includes This TikTok-Viral Self-Tanner For 20% Off

If you’ve ever scrolled on the beauty side of TikTok, chances are you’ve come across Coco & Eve. The hype around the brand stems from glowing reviews and amazing before-and-after photos that shoppers post, especially after trying The Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam and Like a Virgin Hair Mask. Here at StyleCaster, our editors are big fans of Coco & Eve, too, which is why we’re telling you to run (don’t walk) over to their site right now for their 20 percent off Memorial Day sale.

For a quick refresh, Coco & Eve is an award-winning beauty line that can take care of all of your haircare and body needs. The Australian, female-founded brand combines powerful tropical Balinese ingredients such as coconut oil, cocoa, mangoes, papayas, and guava “to provide amazing results and make your life feel like a constant holiday.” Plus, all of the brand’s products are products 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Whether you’re looking for a self-tanner that reviewers say “smells incredible” and “comes off so gradually and naturally” or a body scrub that shoppers say leaves skin feeling “so smooth, smelling delicious, and highly hydrated,” you’re sure to find your next beauty obsession at Coco & Eve.

Lucky for us, we won’t have to wait until the weekend to score some deals. Coco & Eve’s is giving 20 percent off the entire site with code SAVE20 from now through Monday, May 31, but you’ll want to grab the unbelievable deals straight away, as TikTok-viral products won’t stay in stock for long. To save time on scrolling, shop our favorite Coco & Eve hair and body care picks below.

Like a Virgin Hair Mask

This 5-in-1 treatment can transform the most brittle of strands into soft locks with just a single 10-minute application. Ingredients such as coconut oil, fig extract, shea butter, linseed, argan oil, and probiotic extract restore damaged hair to a shiny, nourished state. It also defines natural texture and curls, taming frizz.

“Immediately after the first use, I noticed a difference in my hair,” a happy shopper says. “And as someone who is very insecure in my hair, I love that I could see instant results. My hair was very soft, had little to no frizz, and it even helped with oiliness. I went four days oil-free, and my hair never looked ‘flat.’ Absolutely LOVE this product and will be buying again.”

The Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

The Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is a super lightweight, non-sticky formula that is fast-drying, developing an even tan in just two hours. You’ll love how natural the finish looks, and you have three different shades to choose from. Fans of the product are more than satisfied with glowing results, with one shopper writing, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, this is the best tan I’ve ever tried – it smells incredible, no biscuity smell here and comes off so gradually and naturally!”

Bali Buffing Sugar

To get that even, streak-free tan that you crave, you’ll need to prepare your skin by exfoliating. This dragonfruit and lychee-scented scrub gently removes dead skin and build-up, leaving you with brighter, plumper skin. Plus, with use over time, the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite fades.

“Absolutely love this product,” a reviewer writes, “Leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and smelling gorgeous. Helps with making shaving smoother, and tan applies flawlessly after using.”

Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist