TikTok Swears These New Target Perfumes Are Dupes for Scents From YSL, Chanel & Tom Ford

Searching for a new signature scent that smells expensive but isn’t? Target has the answer (surprise, surprise).

Back in January, the retailer launched an exclusive fragrance collection called Fine’ry Perfume, and it wasn’t long before the line of Eau de Parfums ($34.49 each) went viral on TikTok. Available both online and in-store (though good luck finding them on shelves), Fine’ry currently consists of nine scents, and according to TikTokers, each one smells like a designer dupe.

Below you’ll find a rundown of all nine scents, including which designer perfume they resemble the most. Hot tip: If you can’t decide which one you want to try first, consider getting the sampler pack, which has five of Fine’ry’s best-selling scents.

Eilish by Billie Eilish Dupe

Sweet on the Outside is described as a sweet yet seductive “exotic vanilla” aroma with notes of Madagascar vanilla, cacao wood, and smoked vetiver. TikToker @kaitlinariellesim compared this perfume to Eilish by Billie Eilish and concluded they smell “very similar” but that she’d describe Fine’ry’s version as a lighter scent.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Dupe

Fine’ry Not Another Cherry is arguably the most buzzed-about perfume in the Target-exclusive collection, and TikTok creators, especially, are waxing poetic over the scent. A combination of wild cherry, Turkish rose, and almond amaretto has this scent pegged for a Tom Ford Lost Cherry dupe, and @chloelynneats concurs, claiming “they’re cousins that get along very well.”

Chanel Chance Dupe

Target says this floral fragrance from Fine’ry gives sniffers the “sublime feeling of lying in a plush bed of fragrant flowers” with its fresh notes of lush peony, green apple, and wild bamboo leaf. According to TikToker @mb_escapades, who proclaims themselves a “Chanel Chance girlie,” the Flower Bed Eau de Parfum is a solid dupe, claiming it’s “as close as you will ever get to Chanel Chance,” and for a fraction of the price.

Jo Malone Wood Sage Dupe

Before the Rainbow by Fine’ry is the calm after a storm, bottled up. Its zen effect stems from the perfume’s cocktail of bergamot and tree moss and a hint of “salty air.” According to TikToker @thegoodsniffs, it’s giving Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt but is “a sweeter version.”

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Dupe

Here comes the sun, Target version. TikToker @symphani.soto swears the Fine’ry Sun-Phoria Eau de Parfum is a dead ringer for Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc. “I’m telling you guys, almost identical. Very, very similar,” the creator says. “Very summery, super warm, but also just a hint of this orange, citrusy, or fruity smell. Love it.”

Le Labo Santal 33 Dupe

Per the scent’s product description, Jungle Santal is “exotic” and channels a sultry rainforest with notes of papyrus wood, Indian cardamom, and black oolong tea. However, according to reviewers sounding off in the comments section on Target.com, its designer counterpart is a bit hard to place. Some shoppers claim it’s a dupe for Le Labo Santal 33. Another notes it’s more like Maison Louis Marie’s No4. The verdict: You’ll just have to sniff and see for yourself.

Thank You Next by Ariana Grande Dupe

Fine’ry’s I’m A Musk clean packaging alone has our attention, but the scent’s “experience description” of “blissfully floating through a daydream” sounds rather lovely as well. Tiktoker @paulreacts sums up the smell, which has notes of cotton blossom and creamy sandalwood, as “Cloud, Baccarat, and Thank You Next by Ariana Grande mixed together.” And according to various other reviews of the fragrance, that’s an accurate synopsis.

YSL Black Opium Dupe

Midnight Café smells like a mix of coffee liquor, jasmine, and patchouli, and according to TikToker @christinamariekairis the fragrance “has a fresh smell to it.” It’s jumping out as the collection’s most mysterious and sultry scent, and both Target shoppers and TikTokers claim it’s a dupe for YSL Black Opium.

Prada Candy Dupe

Magnetic Candy is for anyone with a sweet tooth. Notes of violet, pink pomelo, and cotton candy take this sugary fragrance to the next level, and shoppers say the scent is similar to that of Prada Candy and Byredo Sundazed.