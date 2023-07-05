This TikTok-Viral Mouthwash Eliminates Bad Breath For 24 Hours—& It’s on Sale at Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

At the end of last summer, I entered a new relationship and immediately became more aware about the state of my breath. While I’m certainly hygienic when it comes to oral care, having someone be in close quarters with my breath on a regular basis suddenly made me self-conscious. Que my deep dive into the best mouthwash I could get my hands on.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok helped me discover TheraBreath, an internet-famous mouthwash that even dentists on the platform are raving about. When something has both consumer-approval and professional-approval, you can bet my wallet is getting pulled out. To this day, I have zero regrets and regularly keep bottles stocked in my bathroom.

The brand carries various versions of its dentist-formulated mouthwash, including a whitening version and a dry mouth version, but all of them have one common thread: They are clinically proven to be effective for up to 24 hours. Oxygenating ingredients fight bacteria build-up that causes bad breath and keep bitter, metallic tastes out of your mouth. Therabreath also has accompanying toothpastes and throat sprays that come with equally high praise.

TheraBreath Icy Mint Oral Rinse

TheraBreath's Icy Mint mouthwash has racked up over 27,000 perfect ratings from shoppers and sits at number one at Amazon for bestselling mouthwash. Folks love that it doesn't utilize alcohol and leave your mouth with an uncomfortable burning sensation, but best of all, that it keeps your breath smelling "amazing" for hours on end.

TheraBreath Healthy Smile Oral Rinse

“Ever since I discovered this mouthwash back in 2020 it has been a GAME CHANGER,” wrote one reviewer. “What I like the most about this mouthwash is that it doesn’t burn and my son is able to use it as well. The second thing I like about it is that it keeps your breath fresh all day and makes your mouth feel very clean. It’s a bit on the pricey side but it’s better than the other brands that burn your mouth to get freshness.”

“Noticeably whitens after consistent use for 3 weeks,” shared a second person. “I like strong mint flavors so I like the flavor and intensity, but def get it if you want brighter and whiter teeth.”

