50 Beauty YouTube Vloggers You Should Subscribe To

Walk into any room wearing a bright red lipstick, and you’re just about guaranteed to be approached by the other women in the room (friend or stranger) asking which shade you’re wearing, your tricks for applying, how long it lasts, and a slew of other questions. This conversation will likely morph into one that leaves no makeup stone unturned, and the logical next discussion will be about your hair. Before you know it, you’re talking about beauty and forming bonds with the women around you, sharing tips and learning tricks that you’ll take with you forever — or at least to the makeup counter.

Women have formed friendships, magazines, and even blogs all in the name of beauty, and the latest iteration of this is the beauty YouTube vloggers who dominate the Internet. Thousands of women take to the social video platform to create hair and makeup tutorials, reviews, and more, and countless more women click to watch, hoping to soak up just a bit of beauty knowledge as the view count rises. From product reviews to step-by-step instructions for certain looks, YouTube has become inundated with beauty vloggers and thus, has become one of the best resources for the beauty obsessed and beauty beginners alike.

The only downside? Now that the number of beauty channels on the video site has grown too high to count, it can be a little overwhelming. Typing “hair chalk” in the search bar of YouTube brings up over 37,000 results. Doing the same for “cat eye” gives you over 505,000 results. Sifting through such a high video count for one that’s worthwhile can be daunting, at the very least, which is why we’ve done the dirty work for you.

Here, we’ve put together a guide to the 50 best beauty YouTube vloggers. Bookmark, share, and learn with this compendium. Whether you’re a beauty video fiend or your views have been limited to the ones shared on your Facebook timeline, get ready for a seriously fun education in all things hair, makeup, skin, and nails. You’re bound to click replay.

