18 Must-Know Beauty Wellness Brands Women Should Know About

Ask a group of women what self-care means to them, and you’re bound to get a handful of diverse definitions. What makes us feel happy and healthy isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of deal. And generally speaking, it takes time to figure out what works and actually makes us feel good from the inside out.
While we don’t believe that spending all of your money on one particular brand is always necessary, as of late, there’s a nice assortment of brands whose mission it is to make our well-being a priority. Plus, it’s always important to take care of the body you live in.
From vaginal health must-haves to skin-tastic ingestables, here are just a few beauty brands that should be on your radar if prioritizing wellness is on your end-of-year to-do list.
HUM Nutrition
All of the ingestables in this collection are gluten-free and sustainably sourced, so you needn't worry about any dangerous filler ingredients in each pill. And there's a bottle for almost any of your needs; from stronger hair and nails to a better-functioning liver.
Try this: Wing Man, $25 at HUM Nutrition
Photo:
HUM Nutrition.
Knours
What's so unique about this clean beauty line? Each product is formulated to address the causal link between a woman's cycle and her skin. For instance, this face mask is infused with honey extract to revive and re-energize skin after a breakout.
Try this: Sweet Enough Rescue Mask, $6 at Knours
Photo:
Knours.
Lola
This woman-owned brand is dedicated to creating tampons, pads and liners made with 100-percent organic ingredients... so you can know exactly what's invading the space below your waist.
Try this: Compact Plastic Container Tampons, $10–$30 at Lola
Photo:
Lola.
Moon Juice
Chef and food educator Amanda Chantal Bacon is the mastermind behind this crazy-popular line of plant-sourced adaptogens, powders and snacks that'll add a holistic (and tasty) boost to your daily routine.
Try this: Beauty Dust, $38 at Moon Juice
Photo:
Moon Juice.
care/of
Experiencing overwhelming fatigue? Have trouble sleeping at night? Can't seem to fight off yeast infections as quickly as you'd like? Take a 5-minute quiz on the care/of website and have a custom vitamin pack created for you.
Try this: Prices vary at care/of
Photo:
care/of.
DeoDoc
This Swedish brand is making vaginal health a bit luxurious (and way more fun, in our opinion) with a collection of beautifully packaged feminine hygiene products, including deodorant spray and shaving foam that won't disturb your vaginal pH.
Try this: Intimate Deospray, $22.50 at DeoDoc
Photo:
DeoDoc.
Goodwipes Down There Wipes
Though these alcohol-free, pH-balanced and hypoallergenic feminine wipes are ideal for everyday use, the fresh fragrance will make you feel especially clean during that time of the month.
Try this: Shea Coco Wipes, $4.99 at Goodwipes
Photo:
Goodwipes.
Love Wellness
We have The Hills alum Lo Bosworth to thank for this chic line of natural wellness products, dedicated to improving the self-care and wellness routine of women everywhere. Among the products to choose from are de-bloating vitamins, vagina-friendly wipes and pH-balanced cleanser.
Try this: Bye Bye Bloat, $24.99 at Love Wellness
Photo:
Love Wellness.
Queen V
This fairly new brand was created in response to other brands with harmful ingredients in their feminine hygiene products. Queen V's woman-powered team has created a line of products that are not only free of dangerous ingredients but affordable and easy to use, too.
Try this: Utmi, $15 at Queen V
Photo:
Queen V.
Summer's Eve
We guarantee you're already familiar with this OG brand, whose feminine wipes and deodorant sprays are now more popular than their douches.
Try this: Lavender Chamomile Cleansing Cloths, $2.99 at Target
Photo:
Summer's Eve.
SweetSpot Labs
A team of dermatologists was recruited throughout the creation process of this feminine hygiene brand, whose products are all formulated to work with your vagina's pH balance and made with natural ingredients.
Try this: Unscented Gentle Feminine Wash, $12 at SweetSpot Labs
Photo:
SweetSpot Labs.
The Perfect V
If hair removal is a recurring part of your beauty routine, then this luxurious line of vaginal products should definitely be on your shopping list. Everything is made with Scandinavian ingredients and infused with vitamins.
Try this: Gentle Exfoliator, $34 at The Perfect V
Photo:
The Perfect V.
Thinx
Say goodbye to pads and tampons when you invest in the underwear and clothing products from this revolutionary brand, whose material absorbs blood without the mess.
Try this: Training Shorts, $65 at Thinx
Photo:
Thinx.
Vital Proteins
In an effort to replenish the body with collagen, an essential skin nutrient depleted from the body through processed foods, this brand created a line of creams, powders and broths made with the star ingredient and more.
Try this: Collagen Peptides, $25–$43 at Vital Proteins
Photo:
Vital Proteins.
WelleCo
This line of dietary supplements derived from whole foods to give the body a boost of its nutritional needs without the hassle of, say, a green smoothie or extensive meal prepping.
Try this: Super Elixir, $30–$195 at WelleCo
Photo:
WelleCo.
I See You Wellness
Created specifically for women of color, this self-care brand carries a small set of relaxing products, in addition to offering Reiki sessions with its founder.
Try this: Nourish Yourself Multi-Use Oil, $22 at I See You Wellness
Photo:
I See You Wellness.
Saje Wellness
This Canadian brand has an essential-oil blend for pretty much any ailment you can think of, including period cramps and headaches.
Try this: Gutzy Soothing Belly Massage Blend, $21.95 at Saje Wellness
Photo:
Saje Wellness.
Whoopi & Maya
If you're a California or Colorado resident, you're one of the lucky few who can snag one of these cannabis-infused products for relieving your worst menstrual symptoms. And if you couldn't tell by the name, it was cofounded by none other than Whoopi Goldberg.
Try this: Soak (available only at California retail locations)
Photo:
Whoopi & Maya.