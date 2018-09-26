18 Must-Know Beauty Wellness Brands Women Should Know About

Ask a group of women what self-care means to them, and you’re bound to get a handful of diverse definitions. What makes us feel happy and healthy isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of deal. And generally speaking, it takes time to figure out what works and actually makes us feel good from the inside out.

While we don’t believe that spending all of your money on one particular brand is always necessary, as of late, there’s a nice assortment of brands whose mission it is to make our well-being a priority. Plus, it’s always important to take care of the body you live in.

From vaginal health must-haves to skin-tastic ingestables, here are just a few beauty brands that should be on your radar if prioritizing wellness is on your end-of-year to-do list.