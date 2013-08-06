8 Beauty Tricks That Help You Look Slimmer

Whether you’re gym regular or you prefer to spend your evenings keeping up with the Kardashians on the couch, we could all use a little extra help come swimsuit season. Try these beauty quick fixes to look slimmer instantly.

1. Galvanic Current Facials

A facial that uses galvanic current focuses on tightening the muscles under the skin. A lifted effect is created through an aesthetician using mild electric currents at the cheekbones, around the mouth and along the jawline. The current is so mild you won’t be able to feel it, but you’ll notice your skin has a toned appearance afterward. The Face Place, with locations in New York and California, offers the treatment as part of its signature facial ($120-$150, faceplace.com).

2. Contouring

Sculpt sharper cheekbones and a defined jaw by contouring with your makeup. Before applying your usual foundation, use a foundation or liquid bronzer that’s one or two shades darker than your complexion to contour under the cheekbones to the ears, and under the chin and jawline.

3. Tongue Trick

Next time you pose for a photo, place your tongue on the roof of your mouth as you smile. This tightens the muscles in your neck to prevent a double chin.

4. Tighten with Lotions

Need an instant tightening of the skin? Try SkinCeuticals Body Tightening Concentrate ($75, skinceuticals.com) for a quick firming of loose or sagging skin. The light lotion stimulates natural moisturization to fill skin with volume. Heading to the beach? Specifically target the abs with Nip + Fab Tummy Fix Daily ‘Ab’ Gel ($18.95, nipandfab.com) which promotes elasticity and subtle sculpting.

5. Endermologie

This cellulite reduction technology has not actually been proven to reduce cellulite, but it does eliminate bloating. The massage works with a device that has two motorized rollers that regulate suction along the thighs. Multiple sessions can result in firmer skin along the back of the thighs, making them appear thinner.

6. Sculpt with Tanner

Fake slimmed down abs by applying a darker shade of tanner on the sides and along the center of your stomach. St. Tropez Finishing Expert Sophie Evans recommends using a spray as opposed to a lotion for more precision. Be sure to blend the edges so you don’t look two-toned.

7. Highlight Strategically

Swipe a line of liquid luminizer down the centers of your arms and legs to play up muscle tone and give the illusion of slimmer limbs. A bit of shimmer along the collarbone will make your shoulders and chest look more sculpted.

8. Beat Bloat

Consuming too much sodium can cause your body to retain water, which can make your belly look bloated. Skip salty snacks and sodium-packed processed foods in favor of veggies and foods seasoned with spices, not salt. Cutting back on sodium will help you look less puffy in a matter of days.

Read more: 10 Hairstyles That Make You Look 10 Pounds Thinner

